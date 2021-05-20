AYM Syntex Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 349.72 crore, up 42.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.72 crore in March 2021 up 42.5% from Rs. 245.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2021 up 110.54% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.40 crore in March 2021 up 80.16% from Rs. 24.09 crore in March 2020.

AYM Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2020.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 61.65 on May 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.10% returns over the last 6 months and 296.46% over the last 12 months.