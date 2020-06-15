AYM Syntex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 245.42 crore, down 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.42 crore in March 2020 down 6.96% from Rs. 263.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2020 up 157.06% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.09 crore in March 2020 up 4.92% from Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2019.

AYM Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2019.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 24.35 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.75% over the last 12 months.