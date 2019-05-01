AYM Syntex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 263.78 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.78 crore in March 2019 up 15.85% from Rs. 227.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2019 up 0.29% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.96 crore in March 2019 up 20.72% from Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2018.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2018.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 37.00 on April 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.73% over the last 12 months.