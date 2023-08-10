English
    AYM Syntex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AYM Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore in June 2023 down 19.44% from Rs. 396.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2023 down 309.12% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2023 down 50.46% from Rs. 31.79 crore in June 2022.

    AYM Syntex shares closed at 69.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -16.68% over the last 12 months.

    AYM Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.53329.60396.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations319.53329.60396.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.55185.21246.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.67-0.93-5.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.4215.6316.14
    Depreciation14.1112.1714.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.22108.87109.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.108.6515.11
    Other Income1.741.802.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.6410.4517.31
    Interest8.949.528.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.300.938.46
    Exceptional Items-10.53----
    P/L Before Tax-17.830.938.46
    Tax-6.370.032.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.460.905.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.460.905.48
    Equity Share Capital50.4150.3550.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.280.181.09
    Diluted EPS-2.250.181.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.280.181.09
    Diluted EPS-2.250.181.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

