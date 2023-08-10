AYM Syntex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore in June 2023 down 19.44% from Rs. 396.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2023 down 309.12% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2023 down 50.46% from Rs. 31.79 crore in June 2022.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 69.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -16.68% over the last 12 months.