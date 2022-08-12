 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AYM Syntex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 396.62 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AYM Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 396.62 crore in June 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 305.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2022 down 40.69% from Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.79 crore in June 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2021.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2021.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 79.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.58% returns over the last 6 months and -1.85% over the last 12 months.

AYM Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 396.62 405.31 305.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 396.62 405.31 305.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 246.74 242.13 176.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.53 -3.47 -8.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.14 15.35 15.28
Depreciation 14.48 13.70 10.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.68 108.12 91.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.11 29.48 20.55
Other Income 2.20 2.11 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.31 31.59 22.35
Interest 8.85 9.53 8.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.46 22.06 14.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.46 22.06 14.20
Tax 2.98 8.09 4.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.48 13.97 9.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.48 13.97 9.24
Equity Share Capital 50.21 50.15 50.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 2.79 1.85
Diluted EPS 1.08 2.75 1.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 2.79 1.85
Diluted EPS 1.08 2.75 1.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
