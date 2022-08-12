AYM Syntex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 396.62 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 396.62 crore in June 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 305.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2022 down 40.69% from Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.79 crore in June 2022 down 4.51% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2021.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2021.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 79.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.58% returns over the last 6 months and -1.85% over the last 12 months.