AYM Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.10 crore, down 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.10 crore in December 2022 down 13.42% from Rs. 400.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 96.24% from Rs. 14.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.76 crore in December 2022 down 44.07% from Rs. 44.27 crore in December 2021.