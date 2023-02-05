 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AYM Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.10 crore, down 13.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AYM Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 347.10 crore in December 2022 down 13.42% from Rs. 400.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 96.24% from Rs. 14.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.76 crore in December 2022 down 44.07% from Rs. 44.27 crore in December 2021.

AYM Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 347.10 384.46 400.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 347.10 384.46 400.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 196.62 245.39 241.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.40 -8.87 -10.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.75 16.96 16.91
Depreciation 14.94 14.93 12.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.55 108.88 108.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.84 7.17 31.41
Other Income 1.98 1.89 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.82 9.06 31.47
Interest 9.00 8.63 9.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.82 0.43 22.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.82 0.43 22.43
Tax 0.28 0.18 8.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 0.25 14.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 0.25 14.37
Equity Share Capital 50.32 50.32 50.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.05 2.86
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.05 2.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.05 2.86
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.05 2.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited