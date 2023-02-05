English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AYM Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.10 crore, down 13.42% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AYM Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 347.10 crore in December 2022 down 13.42% from Rs. 400.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 96.24% from Rs. 14.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.76 crore in December 2022 down 44.07% from Rs. 44.27 crore in December 2021.

    AYM Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations347.10384.46400.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations347.10384.46400.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.62245.39241.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.40-8.87-10.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.7516.9616.91
    Depreciation14.9414.9312.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.55108.88108.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.847.1731.41
    Other Income1.981.890.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.829.0631.47
    Interest9.008.639.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.820.4322.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.820.4322.43
    Tax0.280.188.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.2514.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.2514.37
    Equity Share Capital50.3250.3250.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.052.86
    Diluted EPS0.100.052.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.052.86
    Diluted EPS0.100.052.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited