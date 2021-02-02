AYM Syntex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore, up 11.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore in December 2020 up 11.41% from Rs. 264.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2020 up 145% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.36 crore in December 2020 up 36.31% from Rs. 25.94 crore in December 2019.

AYM Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2019.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 48.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.40% returns over the last 6 months and 40.79% over the last 12 months.