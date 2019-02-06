AYM Syntex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 245.33 crore, up 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.33 crore in December 2018 up 8.01% from Rs. 227.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 down 70.75% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.91 crore in December 2018 up 6.07% from Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2017.

AYM Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.

AYM Syntex shares closed at 35.15 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.37% returns over the last 6 months and -44.65% over the last 12 months.