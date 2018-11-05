Axtel Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore, up 25.32% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 30.28 crore in September 2018 up 25.32% from Rs. 24.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2018 up 207.87% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.26 crore in September 2018 up 163.03% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2017.

Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2017.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 59.55 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -34.56% returns over the last 6 months and -34.92% over the last 12 months.