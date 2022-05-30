Axtel Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.29 crore, up 47.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.29 crore in March 2022 up 47.12% from Rs. 37.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2022 up 210.43% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022 up 134.05% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2021.

Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 237.95 on May 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.60% returns over the last 6 months and -18.10% over the last 12 months.