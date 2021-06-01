Axtel Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore, up 60.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore in March 2021 up 60.33% from Rs. 23.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021 down 4.21% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2021 up 5.53% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020.

Axtel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2020.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 290.55 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 192.60% over the last 12 months.