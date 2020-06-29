Axtel Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.44 crore, down 22.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.44 crore in March 2020 down 22.2% from Rs. 30.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2020 down 38.29% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2020 down 44.8% from Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2019.

Axtel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2019.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 102.90 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.13% returns over the last 6 months and -17.25% over the last 12 months.