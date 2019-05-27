Axtel Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.13 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.13 crore in March 2019 up 0.24% from Rs. 30.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2019 up 51.57% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2019 up 40.55% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2018.

Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2018.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 97.80 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 18.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.45% over the last 12 months.