Axtel Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.83 crore, down 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.83 crore in June 2019 down 16.58% from Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2019 down 64.97% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2019 down 38.18% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2018.

Axtel Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2018.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 97.80 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 40.82% over the last 12 months.