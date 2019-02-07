Axtel Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.97 crore, up 101.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.97 crore in December 2018 up 101.23% from Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2018 up 680.69% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2018 up 264.74% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2017.

Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2017.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 97.80 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 40.82% returns over the last 6 months and -8.47% over the last 12 months.