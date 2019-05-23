Axon Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 42.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 42.84% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019 up 123.09% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 242.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Axon Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2018.

Axon Finance shares closed at 1.14 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)