Axita Cotton Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore, down 61.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore in September 2022 down 61.24% from Rs. 236.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 138.66% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2022 up 96.22% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

Axita Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in September 2021.

Axita Cotton shares closed at 35.40 on November 15, 2022 (NSE)