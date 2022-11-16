English
    Axita Cotton Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore, down 61.24% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axita Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore in September 2022 down 61.24% from Rs. 236.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 138.66% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2022 up 96.22% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

    Axita Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in September 2021.

    Axita Cotton shares closed at 35.40 on November 15, 2022 (NSE)

    Axita Cotton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.64204.63236.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.64204.63236.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.55--
    Purchase of Traded Goods82.81189.62246.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.75-0.601.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.661.130.45
    Depreciation0.300.110.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.108.64-14.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.025.182.64
    Other Income0.300.99-0.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.336.161.73
    Interest0.110.170.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.215.991.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.215.991.54
    Tax0.921.540.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.294.450.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.294.450.96
    Equity Share Capital19.6619.6613.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.172.270.73
    Diluted EPS1.172.27--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.172.270.73
    Diluted EPS1.172.27--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

