Axita Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.88 crore, down 56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.88 crore in March 2023 down 56% from Rs. 286.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2023 down 11.43% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.