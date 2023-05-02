English
    Axita Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.88 crore, down 56% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axita Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.88 crore in March 2023 down 56% from Rs. 286.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2023 down 11.43% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.

    Axita Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2022.

    Axita Cotton shares closed at 65.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.95% returns over the last 6 months

    Axita Cotton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.88130.45286.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.88130.45286.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.830.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.83122.13271.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.62-1.7112.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.700.65
    Depreciation0.330.320.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.052.81-2.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.615.383.67
    Other Income2.780.945.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.396.319.18
    Interest-0.070.120.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.466.208.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.466.208.62
    Tax1.861.502.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.604.706.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.604.706.32
    Equity Share Capital19.6619.6619.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.243.21
    Diluted EPS0.280.243.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.243.21
    Diluted EPS0.280.243.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am