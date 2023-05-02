Axita Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.88 crore, down 56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.88 crore in March 2023 down 56% from Rs. 286.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2023 down 11.43% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2023 down 17.17% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.

Axita Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.21 in March 2022.

Axita Cotton shares closed at 65.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.95% returns over the last 6 months