Axita Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.87 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.87 crore in June 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 204.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2023 up 29.06% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2023 up 28.07% from Rs. 6.27 crore in June 2022.

Axita Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2022.

Axita Cotton shares closed at 26.05 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -60.17% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.