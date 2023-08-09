English
    Axita Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.87 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axita Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.87 crore in June 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 204.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2023 up 29.06% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2023 up 28.07% from Rs. 6.27 crore in June 2022.

    Axita Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in June 2022.

    Axita Cotton shares closed at 26.05 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -60.17% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.

    Axita Cotton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.87125.88204.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.87125.88204.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.75--0.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods212.01114.83189.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.97-1.62-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.691.13
    Depreciation0.300.330.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.397.058.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.724.615.18
    Other Income1.022.780.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.737.396.16
    Interest0.12-0.070.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.627.465.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.627.465.99
    Tax1.871.861.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.755.604.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.755.604.45
    Equity Share Capital19.6619.6619.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.282.27
    Diluted EPS0.290.282.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.282.27
    Diluted EPS0.290.282.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

