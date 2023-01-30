 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axita Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.45 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axita Cotton are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.45 crore in December 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 173.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 down 6.49% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

Axita Cotton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.45 91.64 173.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.45 91.64 173.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.83 -- 13.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 122.13 82.81 145.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.71 1.75 -15.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.70 0.66 0.56
Depreciation 0.32 0.30 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.81 3.10 22.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.38 3.02 6.38
Other Income 0.94 0.30 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.31 3.33 6.95
Interest 0.12 0.11 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.20 3.21 6.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.20 3.21 6.73
Tax 1.50 0.92 1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.70 2.29 5.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.70 2.29 5.14
Equity Share Capital 19.66 19.66 19.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 1.17 2.62
Diluted EPS 0.24 1.17 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 1.17 2.62
Diluted EPS 0.24 1.17 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited