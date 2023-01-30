Axita Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.45 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.45 crore in December 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 173.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 down 6.49% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.