English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Axita Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.45 crore, down 24.66% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axita Cotton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.45 crore in December 2022 down 24.66% from Rs. 173.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2022 down 8.7% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 down 6.49% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

    Axita Cotton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.4591.64173.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.4591.64173.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.83--13.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods122.1382.81145.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.711.75-15.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.660.56
    Depreciation0.320.300.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.813.1022.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.383.026.38
    Other Income0.940.300.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.313.336.95
    Interest0.120.110.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.203.216.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.203.216.73
    Tax1.500.921.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.702.295.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.702.295.14
    Equity Share Capital19.6619.6619.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.172.62
    Diluted EPS0.241.17--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.241.172.62
    Diluted EPS0.241.17--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited