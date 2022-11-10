AXISCADES Techn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore, up 58.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore in September 2022 up 58.56% from Rs. 42.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 169.16% from Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in September 2022 up 801.92% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

AXISCADES Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 350.55 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 155.78% returns over the last 6 months and 285.64% over the last 12 months.