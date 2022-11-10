English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AXISCADES Techn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore, up 58.56% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore in September 2022 up 58.56% from Rs. 42.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2022 up 169.16% from Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in September 2022 up 801.92% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021.

    AXISCADES Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2021.

    Close

    AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 350.55 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 155.78% returns over the last 6 months and 285.64% over the last 12 months.

    AXISCADES Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.4061.2142.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.4061.2142.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3336.8428.07
    Depreciation2.912.362.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7313.6013.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.438.42-1.25
    Other Income0.740.150.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.168.57-0.75
    Interest8.031.323.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.137.25-3.88
    Exceptional Items---44.45--
    P/L Before Tax3.13-37.20-3.88
    Tax0.412.050.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.72-39.25-3.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.72-39.25-3.94
    Equity Share Capital19.0219.0218.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.72-10.34-1.04
    Diluted EPS0.68-10.34-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.72-10.34-1.04
    Diluted EPS0.68-10.34-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AXISCADES Techn #AXISCADES Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:40 pm