AXISCADES Techn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.62 crore, up 64.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.62 crore in March 2022 up 64.1% from Rs. 31.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2022 up 120.85% from Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022 up 2619.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

AXISCADES Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 138.85 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.12% returns over the last 6 months and 73.02% over the last 12 months.