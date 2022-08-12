AXISCADES Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.21 crore, up 71.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.21 crore in June 2022 up 71.29% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022 down 1252.77% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.93 crore in June 2022 up 340.73% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.
AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 147.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.
|AXISCADES Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.21
|51.62
|35.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.21
|51.62
|35.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.84
|30.93
|25.27
|Depreciation
|2.36
|2.56
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.60
|15.12
|9.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.42
|3.01
|-0.90
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.14
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.57
|3.15
|0.22
|Interest
|1.32
|2.56
|2.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.25
|0.59
|-2.76
|Exceptional Items
|-44.45
|7.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.20
|8.09
|-2.76
|Tax
|2.05
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.25
|7.92
|-2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.25
|7.92
|-2.90
|Equity Share Capital
|19.02
|18.97
|18.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.34
|2.09
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-10.34
|2.02
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.34
|2.09
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-10.34
|2.02
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited