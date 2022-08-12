 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AXISCADES Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.21 crore, up 71.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.21 crore in June 2022 up 71.29% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022 down 1252.77% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.93 crore in June 2022 up 340.73% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 147.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.

AXISCADES Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.21 51.62 35.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.21 51.62 35.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.84 30.93 25.27
Depreciation 2.36 2.56 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.60 15.12 9.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.42 3.01 -0.90
Other Income 0.15 0.14 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.57 3.15 0.22
Interest 1.32 2.56 2.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.25 0.59 -2.76
Exceptional Items -44.45 7.50 --
P/L Before Tax -37.20 8.09 -2.76
Tax 2.05 0.17 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -39.25 7.92 -2.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -39.25 7.92 -2.90
Equity Share Capital 19.02 18.97 18.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.34 2.09 -0.77
Diluted EPS -10.34 2.02 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.34 2.09 -0.77
Diluted EPS -10.34 2.02 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AXISCADES Techn #AXISCADES Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
