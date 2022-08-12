AXISCADES Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.21 crore, up 71.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.21 crore in June 2022 up 71.29% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022 down 1252.77% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.93 crore in June 2022 up 340.73% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 147.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.