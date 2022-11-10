 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AXISCADES Techn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.71 crore, up 44.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.71 crore in September 2022 up 44.39% from Rs. 135.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.98 crore in September 2022 up 688.91% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.66 crore in September 2022 up 195% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021.

AXISCADES Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 350.55 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 155.78% returns over the last 6 months and 285.64% over the last 12 months.

AXISCADES Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 193.66 183.28 135.08
Other Operating Income 2.05 0.97 0.46
Total Income From Operations 195.71 184.25 135.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.56 42.98 16.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.89 87.83 79.16
Depreciation 7.10 6.37 5.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.85 29.75 28.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.33 17.32 5.58
Other Income 4.23 2.66 3.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.56 19.99 8.88
Interest 8.47 1.79 4.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.09 18.20 4.73
Exceptional Items -- -44.45 --
P/L Before Tax 28.09 -26.25 4.73
Tax 7.01 5.39 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.08 -31.65 2.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.08 -31.65 2.77
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.11 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.04 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.98 -31.80 2.66
Equity Share Capital 19.02 19.02 18.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 -8.38 0.70
Diluted EPS 5.26 -8.38 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.52 -8.38 0.70
Diluted EPS 5.26 -8.38 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm
