AXISCADES Techn Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 135.54 crore, down 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.54 crore in September 2021 down 5.31% from Rs. 143.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021 up 117.1% from Rs. 15.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021 down 32.11% from Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2020.

AXISCADES Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2020.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 87.60 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.63% returns over the last 6 months and 98.19% over the last 12 months.