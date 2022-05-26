 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AXISCADES Techn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.71 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.71 crore in March 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 148.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2022 up 199.15% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.74 crore in March 2022 up 37.22% from Rs. 23.13 crore in March 2021.

AXISCADES Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in March 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 140.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.88% returns over the last 6 months and 74.81% over the last 12 months.

AXISCADES Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 191.88 169.31 148.90
Other Operating Income 0.83 0.60 --
Total Income From Operations 192.71 169.92 148.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 51.53 39.80 32.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.45 81.26 70.07
Depreciation 7.21 6.14 6.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.83 29.02 26.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.69 13.70 13.91
Other Income 2.84 0.28 3.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.53 13.99 17.01
Interest 4.08 3.59 4.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.45 10.39 12.31
Exceptional Items -1.69 -- -19.82
P/L Before Tax 18.75 10.39 -7.52
Tax 7.75 2.35 3.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.00 8.05 -10.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.00 8.05 -10.52
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.11 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.35 -0.12 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.54 7.81 -10.63
Equity Share Capital 18.97 18.90 18.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 2.07 -2.81
Diluted EPS 2.68 2.02 -2.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.78 2.07 -2.81
Diluted EPS 2.68 2.02 -2.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
