AXISCADES Techn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.71 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.71 crore in March 2022 up 29.43% from Rs. 148.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2022 up 199.15% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.74 crore in March 2022 up 37.22% from Rs. 23.13 crore in March 2021.

AXISCADES Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in March 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 140.55 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.88% returns over the last 6 months and 74.81% over the last 12 months.