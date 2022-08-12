AXISCADES Techn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore, up 64.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore in June 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 112.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.80 crore in June 2022 down 2696.38% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in June 2022 up 101.53% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 147.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.