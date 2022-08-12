AXISCADES Techn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore, up 64.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore in June 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 112.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.80 crore in June 2022 down 2696.38% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in June 2022 up 101.53% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.
AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 147.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|AXISCADES Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|183.28
|191.88
|112.13
|Other Operating Income
|0.97
|0.83
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.25
|192.71
|112.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.98
|51.53
|9.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.83
|82.45
|69.27
|Depreciation
|6.37
|7.21
|5.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.75
|29.83
|23.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.32
|21.69
|4.60
|Other Income
|2.66
|2.84
|2.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.99
|24.53
|7.28
|Interest
|1.79
|4.08
|3.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.20
|20.45
|3.35
|Exceptional Items
|-44.45
|-1.69
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.25
|18.75
|3.35
|Tax
|5.39
|7.75
|2.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.65
|11.00
|1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.65
|11.00
|1.32
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|-0.35
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-31.80
|10.54
|1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|19.02
|18.97
|18.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.38
|2.78
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-8.38
|2.68
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.38
|2.78
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-8.38
|2.68
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited