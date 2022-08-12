 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AXISCADES Techn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore, up 64.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore in June 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 112.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.80 crore in June 2022 down 2696.38% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in June 2022 up 101.53% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 147.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.

AXISCADES Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 183.28 191.88 112.13
Other Operating Income 0.97 0.83 --
Total Income From Operations 184.25 192.71 112.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.98 51.53 9.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.83 82.45 69.27
Depreciation 6.37 7.21 5.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.75 29.83 23.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.32 21.69 4.60
Other Income 2.66 2.84 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.99 24.53 7.28
Interest 1.79 4.08 3.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.20 20.45 3.35
Exceptional Items -44.45 -1.69 --
P/L Before Tax -26.25 18.75 3.35
Tax 5.39 7.75 2.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.65 11.00 1.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.65 11.00 1.32
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.11 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.35 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -31.80 10.54 1.22
Equity Share Capital 19.02 18.97 18.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.38 2.78 0.32
Diluted EPS -8.38 2.68 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.38 2.78 0.32
Diluted EPS -8.38 2.68 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
