    AXISCADES Techn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore, up 64.31% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AXISCADES Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.25 crore in June 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 112.13 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.80 crore in June 2022 down 2696.38% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in June 2022 up 101.53% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.

    AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 147.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.86% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    AXISCADES Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.28191.88112.13
    Other Operating Income0.970.83--
    Total Income From Operations184.25192.71112.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.9851.539.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.8382.4569.27
    Depreciation6.377.215.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7529.8323.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3221.694.60
    Other Income2.662.842.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9924.537.28
    Interest1.794.083.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2020.453.35
    Exceptional Items-44.45-1.69--
    P/L Before Tax-26.2518.753.35
    Tax5.397.752.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-31.6511.001.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-31.6511.001.32
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.11-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04-0.350.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-31.8010.541.22
    Equity Share Capital19.0218.9718.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.382.780.32
    Diluted EPS-8.382.680.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.382.780.32
    Diluted EPS-8.382.680.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
