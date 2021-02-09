AXISCADES Techn Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.47 crore, down 25.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.47 crore in December 2020 down 25.44% from Rs. 168.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2020 down 31.64% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.65 crore in December 2020 down 24.28% from Rs. 27.27 crore in December 2019.

AXISCADES Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2019.

AXISCADES Techn shares closed at 52.40 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.93% returns over the last 6 months and -17.67% over the last 12 months.