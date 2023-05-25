Axiscades Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore, up 52.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axiscades Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore in March 2023 up 52.53% from Rs. 51.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2023 down 284.16% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 74.26% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.
Axiscades Tech shares closed at 374.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and 166.20% over the last 12 months.
|Axiscades Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.74
|75.80
|51.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.74
|75.80
|51.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.89
|43.87
|30.93
|Depreciation
|3.04
|2.61
|2.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.71
|16.38
|15.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|12.93
|3.01
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.33
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.57
|13.25
|3.15
|Interest
|13.26
|10.81
|2.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.84
|2.44
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|27.80
|7.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.84
|30.24
|8.09
|Tax
|-0.25
|-1.04
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.59
|31.29
|7.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.59
|31.29
|7.92
|Equity Share Capital
|19.12
|19.12
|18.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.82
|8.22
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-3.82
|7.54
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.82
|8.22
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-3.82
|7.54
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited