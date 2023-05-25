Axiscades Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore, up 52.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore in March 2023 up 52.53% from Rs. 51.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2023 down 284.16% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 74.26% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

Axiscades Tech shares closed at 374.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and 166.20% over the last 12 months.