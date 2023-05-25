English
    Axiscades Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore, up 52.53% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axiscades Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore in March 2023 up 52.53% from Rs. 51.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2023 down 284.16% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 74.26% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

    Axiscades Tech shares closed at 374.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and 166.20% over the last 12 months.

    Axiscades Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.7475.8051.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.7475.8051.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.8943.8730.93
    Depreciation3.042.612.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7116.3815.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.9112.933.01
    Other Income0.340.330.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.5713.253.15
    Interest13.2610.812.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.842.440.59
    Exceptional Items--27.807.50
    P/L Before Tax-14.8430.248.09
    Tax-0.25-1.040.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.5931.297.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.5931.297.92
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1218.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.828.222.09
    Diluted EPS-3.827.542.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.828.222.09
    Diluted EPS-3.827.542.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Axiscades Tech #AXISCADES Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm