    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Axiscades Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.07 crore, up 32.44% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axiscades Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.07 crore in June 2023 up 32.44% from Rs. 61.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2023 up 79.66% from Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 10.93 crore in June 2022.

    Axiscades Tech shares closed at 477.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.50% returns over the last 6 months and 283.19% over the last 12 months.

    Axiscades Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0778.7461.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0778.7461.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.5652.8936.84
    Depreciation3.403.042.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3124.7113.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.80-1.918.42
    Other Income0.230.340.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.03-1.578.57
    Interest20.0213.261.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.99-14.847.25
    Exceptional Items-----44.45
    P/L Before Tax-10.99-14.84-37.20
    Tax-3.01-0.252.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.98-14.59-39.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.98-14.59-39.25
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.09-3.82-10.34
    Diluted EPS-2.09-3.82-10.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.09-3.82-10.34
    Diluted EPS-2.09-3.82-10.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Axiscades Tech #AXISCADES Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

