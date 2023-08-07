Axiscades Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.07 crore, up 32.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.07 crore in June 2023 up 32.44% from Rs. 61.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2023 up 79.66% from Rs. 39.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 10.93 crore in June 2022.

Axiscades Tech shares closed at 477.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.50% returns over the last 6 months and 283.19% over the last 12 months.