Axiscades Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, up 45.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in December 2022 up 45.44% from Rs. 52.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2022 up 1467.65% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2022 up 110.62% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.