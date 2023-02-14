 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Axiscades Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, up 45.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axiscades Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in December 2022 up 45.44% from Rs. 52.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2022 up 1467.65% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2022 up 110.62% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.

Axiscades Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.80 67.40 52.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.80 67.40 52.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.87 39.33 29.76
Depreciation 2.61 2.91 2.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.38 14.73 15.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.93 10.43 4.59
Other Income 0.33 0.74 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.25 11.16 5.15
Interest 10.81 8.03 3.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.44 3.13 2.11
Exceptional Items 27.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.24 3.13 2.11
Tax -1.04 0.41 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.29 2.72 2.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.29 2.72 2.00
Equity Share Capital 19.12 19.02 18.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.22 0.72 0.53
Diluted EPS 7.54 0.68 0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.22 0.72 0.53
Diluted EPS 7.54 0.68 0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited