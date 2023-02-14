Axiscades Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, up 45.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in December 2022 up 45.44% from Rs. 52.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2022 up 1467.65% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2022 up 110.62% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.

Axiscades Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

Axiscades Tech shares closed at 336.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 151.94% returns over the last 6 months and 219.29% over the last 12 months.