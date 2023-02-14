English
    Axiscades Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, up 45.44% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axiscades Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in December 2022 up 45.44% from Rs. 52.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2022 up 1467.65% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2022 up 110.62% from Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2021.

    Axiscades Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2021.

    Axiscades Tech shares closed at 336.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 151.94% returns over the last 6 months and 219.29% over the last 12 months.

    Axiscades Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8067.4052.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8067.4052.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.8739.3329.76
    Depreciation2.612.912.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3814.7315.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9310.434.59
    Other Income0.330.740.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2511.165.15
    Interest10.818.033.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.443.132.11
    Exceptional Items27.80----
    P/L Before Tax30.243.132.11
    Tax-1.040.410.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.292.722.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.292.722.00
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.0218.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.220.720.53
    Diluted EPS7.540.680.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.220.720.53
    Diluted EPS7.540.680.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

