    Axiscades Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.99 crore, up 17.27% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Axiscades Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 225.99 crore in March 2023 up 17.27% from Rs. 192.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.91 crore in March 2023 up 51.02% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2023 up 50.69% from Rs. 31.74 crore in March 2022.

    Axiscades Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2022.

    Axiscades Tech shares closed at 374.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and 166.20% over the last 12 months.

    Axiscades Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.24213.43191.88
    Other Operating Income2.752.250.83
    Total Income From Operations225.99215.67192.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.1450.5151.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.4097.7882.45
    Depreciation6.716.347.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7135.5229.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.0425.5121.69
    Other Income1.081.832.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.1227.3424.53
    Interest14.1411.514.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9815.8320.45
    Exceptional Items---23.59-1.69
    P/L Before Tax26.98-7.7518.75
    Tax10.942.487.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.04-10.2311.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.04-10.2311.00
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.12-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.91-10.3510.54
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1218.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.17-2.722.78
    Diluted EPS3.81-2.722.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.17-2.722.78
    Diluted EPS3.81-2.722.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:21 pm