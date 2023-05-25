Axiscades Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.99 crore, up 17.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.99 crore in March 2023 up 17.27% from Rs. 192.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.91 crore in March 2023 up 51.02% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2023 up 50.69% from Rs. 31.74 crore in March 2022.

Axiscades Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2022.

Axiscades Tech shares closed at 374.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and 166.20% over the last 12 months.