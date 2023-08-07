English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Axiscades Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.63 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Axiscades Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 214.63 crore in June 2023 up 16.49% from Rs. 184.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 up 117.63% from Rs. 31.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.67 crore in June 2023 up 35.32% from Rs. 26.36 crore in June 2022.

    Axiscades Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.38 in June 2022.

    Axiscades Tech shares closed at 477.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.50% returns over the last 6 months and 283.19% over the last 12 months.

    Axiscades Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations214.63223.24183.28
    Other Operating Income--2.750.97
    Total Income From Operations214.63225.99184.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.6852.1442.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.14----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.74----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.9085.4087.83
    Depreciation7.086.716.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2141.7129.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8840.0417.32
    Other Income1.701.082.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5941.1219.99
    Interest20.1114.141.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.4826.9818.20
    Exceptional Items-----44.45
    P/L Before Tax8.4826.98-26.25
    Tax2.7710.945.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.7116.04-31.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.7116.04-31.65
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.13-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.6115.91-31.80
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.474.17-8.38
    Diluted EPS1.333.81-8.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.474.17-8.38
    Diluted EPS1.333.81-8.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Axiscades Tech #AXISCADES Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!