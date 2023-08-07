Axiscades Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.63 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.63 crore in June 2023 up 16.49% from Rs. 184.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2023 up 117.63% from Rs. 31.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.67 crore in June 2023 up 35.32% from Rs. 26.36 crore in June 2022.

Axiscades Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.38 in June 2022.

Axiscades Tech shares closed at 477.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.50% returns over the last 6 months and 283.19% over the last 12 months.