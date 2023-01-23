 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank’s Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 5,853 crore, beats estimates

Jan 23, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Axis Bank's net interest income rose 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,459 crore on the back of a strong 15 percent loan growth and an expansion in net interest margins.

Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,853 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a growth of 62 percent year-on-year, beating street estimates comfortably.

The private sector lender's net interest income rose 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,459 crore on the back of a strong 15 percent loan growth and an expansion in net interest margins.

The average of the estimates of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol had forecast the net profit for the December quarter at Rs 5,321.5 crore. Net interest income (NII), the core income a bank earns through lending, was expected to grow 25 percent to Rs 10846 crore, the poll showed.

Axis Bank’s margins rose as the lender was able to pass on policy rate hikes onto its loans through lending rate hikes as 68 percent of its loan book is priced at a floating rate. Within this, 22 percent is priced on marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) while the rest is linked to external lending benchmarks such as the repo rate.

The bank in its earnings presentation highlighted that its margin expansion is also driven by structural drivers such as improved loan mix towards small and medium enterprises (SME) loans and retail, improvement in the composition of low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits and reduction in the share of low-yielding RIDF bonds.