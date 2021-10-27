MARKET NEWS

Axis Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,900.30 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

October 27, 2021 / 10:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,900.30 crore in September 2021 up 7.84% from Rs. 7326.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,133.32 crore in September 2021 up 86.21% from Rs. 1,682.67 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,928.17 crore in September 2021 down 14.05% from Rs. 6,897.61 crore in September 2020.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.70 in September 2020.

Axis Bank shares closed at 841.90 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.35% returns over the last 6 months and 65.70% over the last 12 months.

Axis Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,986.7411,881.4612,188.96
(b) Income on Investment3,521.643,428.203,101.93
(c) Int. on balances With RBI405.35259.90259.09
(d) Others422.28433.90512.91
Other Income3,798.383,588.173,807.18
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended8,435.718,243.198,736.82
Employees Cost1,935.541,851.871,412.94
Other Expenses3,834.973,080.532,822.70
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,928.176,416.046,897.61
Provisions And Contingencies1,735.093,532.014,580.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4,193.082,884.032,316.96
Tax1,059.76723.88634.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,133.322,160.151,682.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,133.322,160.151,682.67
Equity Share Capital613.33613.05612.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.227.055.70
Diluted EPS10.197.035.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.227.055.70
Diluted EPS10.197.035.69
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA24,148.6125,949.7726,831.64
ii) Net NPA7,199.977,846.486,107.88
i) % of Gross NPA3.533.854.18
ii) % of Net NPA1.081.200.98
Return on Assets %1.190.860.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2021 10:33 pm

