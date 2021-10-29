Axis Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,900.30 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,900.30 crore in September 2021 up 7.84% from Rs. 7326.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,133.32 crore in September 2021 up 86.21% from Rs. 1,682.67 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,928.17 crore in September 2021 down 14.05% from Rs. 6,897.61 crore in September 2020.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.70 in September 2020.

Axis Bank shares closed at 758.35 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 50.26% over the last 12 months.