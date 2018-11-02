App
Earnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:54 PM IST

Axis Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,232.11 crore, up 15.25% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,232.11 crore in September 2018 up 15.25% from Rs. 4539.62 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 789.61 crore in September 2018 up 82.62% from Rs. 432.38 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,094.00 crore in September 2018 up 8.38% from Rs. 3,777.32 crore in September 2017.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2017.

Axis Bank shares closed at 607.95 on January 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 13.61% over the last 12 months.

Axis Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 9,954.99 9,611.55 8,406.31
(b) Income on Investment 2,801.56 2,682.48 2,432.03
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 161.82 124.56 86.38
(d) Others 362.62 358.43 310.36
Other Income 2,678.38 2,924.99 2,585.54
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 8,048.88 7,610.22 6,695.46
Employees Cost 1,174.65 1,227.80 1,082.84
Other Expenses 2,641.84 2,491.95 2,265.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 4,094.00 4,372.04 3,777.32
Provisions And Contingencies 2,927.38 3,337.70 3,140.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,166.62 1,034.34 636.91
Tax 377.01 333.25 204.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 789.61 701.09 432.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 789.61 701.09 432.38
Equity Share Capital 513.82 513.59 479.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 2.73 1.80
Diluted EPS 3.07 2.72 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 2.73 1.80
Diluted EPS 3.07 2.72 1.80
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 30,938.33 32,662.40 27,402.32
ii) Net NPA 12,715.71 14,901.56 14,052.34
i) % of Gross NPA 5.96 6.52 5.90
ii) % of Net NPA 2.54 3.09 3.12
Return on Assets % 0.43 0.40 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

