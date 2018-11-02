Axis Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,232.11 crore, up 15.25% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,232.11 crore in September 2018 up 15.25% from Rs. 4539.62 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 789.61 crore in September 2018 up 82.62% from Rs. 432.38 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,094.00 crore in September 2018 up 8.38% from Rs. 3,777.32 crore in September 2017.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2017.

Axis Bank shares closed at 607.95 on January 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 13.61% over the last 12 months.