Axis Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,760.27 crore, up 11.09% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,760.27 crore in June 2021 up 11.09% from Rs. 6985.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,160.15 crore in June 2021 up 94.23% from Rs. 1,112.17 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,416.04 crore in June 2021 up 9.78% from Rs. 5,844.40 crore in June 2020.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2020.

Axis Bank shares closed at 755.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.51% returns over the last 6 months and 75.04% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,881.4611,598.2312,587.41
(b) Income on Investment3,428.203,293.452,973.00
(c) Int. on balances With RBI259.90222.39439.93
(d) Others433.90431.09538.55
Other Income3,588.174,668.302,586.68
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended8,243.197,990.189,553.58
Employees Cost1,851.871,667.601,406.12
Other Expenses3,080.533,691.032,321.47
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,416.046,864.655,844.40
Provisions And Contingencies3,532.013,294.984,416.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,884.033,569.671,427.98
Tax723.88892.61315.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,160.152,677.061,112.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,160.152,677.061,112.17
Equity Share Capital613.05612.75564.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.058.743.94
Diluted EPS7.038.723.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.058.743.94
Diluted EPS7.038.723.94
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA25,949.7725,314.8429,560.15
ii) Net NPA7,846.486,993.527,447.99
i) % of Gross NPA3.853.704.72
ii) % of Net NPA1.201.051.23
Return on Assets %0.861.110.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2021 10:55 pm

