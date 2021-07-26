Axis Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,760.27 crore, up 11.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,760.27 crore in June 2021 up 11.09% from Rs. 6985.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,160.15 crore in June 2021 up 94.23% from Rs. 1,112.17 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,416.04 crore in June 2021 up 9.78% from Rs. 5,844.40 crore in June 2020.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2020.

Axis Bank shares closed at 755.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.51% returns over the last 6 months and 75.04% over the last 12 months.