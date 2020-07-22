Axis Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,985.31 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,985.31 crore in June 2020 up 19.54% from Rs. 5843.65 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,112.17 crore in June 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 1,370.08 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,844.40 crore in June 2020 down 0.82% from Rs. 5,892.76 crore in June 2019.

Axis Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.94 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.29 in June 2019.

Axis Bank shares closed at 446.20 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.82% returns over the last 6 months and -38.66% over the last 12 months.