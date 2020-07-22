App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,985.31 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,985.31 crore in June 2020 up 19.54% from Rs. 5843.65 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,112.17 crore in June 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 1,370.08 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,844.40 crore in June 2020 down 0.82% from Rs. 5,892.76 crore in June 2019.

Axis Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.94 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.29 in June 2019.

Axis Bank shares closed at 446.20 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.82% returns over the last 6 months and -38.66% over the last 12 months.

Axis Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,587.4112,633.8211,461.36
(b) Income on Investment2,973.002,609.573,119.37
(c) Int. on balances With RBI439.93422.57191.60
(d) Others538.55568.15482.62
Other Income2,586.683,985.463,868.76
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,553.589,426.379,411.30
Employees Cost1,406.121,373.971,306.84
Other Expenses2,321.473,568.122,512.81
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,844.405,851.115,892.76
Provisions And Contingencies4,416.427,730.023,814.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,427.98-1,878.912,078.18
Tax315.81-491.13708.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,112.17-1,387.781,370.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,112.17-1,387.781,370.08
Equity Share Capital564.40564.34523.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.94-4.925.29
Diluted EPS3.94-4.925.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.94-4.925.29
Diluted EPS3.94-4.925.26
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA29,560.1530,233.8229,404.90
ii) Net NPA7,447.999,360.4111,037.48
i) % of Gross NPA4.724.865.25
ii) % of Net NPA1.231.562.04
Return on Assets %0.48-0.620.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

