Axis Bank Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,652.53 crore, up 17.36% Y-o-Y

January 24, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,652.53 crore in December 2021 up 17.36% from Rs. 7372.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,614.24 crore in December 2021 up 223.68% from Rs. 1,116.60 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,161.53 crore in December 2021 up 1.08% from Rs. 6,095.51 crore in December 2020.

Axis Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 11.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.65 in December 2020.

Axis Bank shares closed at 712.50 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)

Axis Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,679.0311,986.7411,544.26
(b) Income on Investment3,766.783,521.643,189.83
(c) Int. on balances With RBI418.06405.35116.47
(d) Others397.25422.28647.79
Other Income3,840.363,798.383,776.04
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended8,608.598,435.718,125.59
Employees Cost1,938.611,935.541,677.35
Other Expenses4,392.753,834.973,375.94
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,161.535,928.176,095.51
Provisions And Contingencies1,334.831,735.094,604.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4,826.704,193.081,491.23
Tax1,212.461,059.76374.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,614.243,133.321,116.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,614.243,133.321,116.60
Equity Share Capital613.53613.33612.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.7810.223.65
Diluted EPS11.7510.193.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.7810.223.65
Diluted EPS11.7510.193.65
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA23,301.1924,148.6121,997.90
ii) Net NPA6,513.057,199.974,609.83
i) % of Gross NPA3.173.533.44
ii) % of Net NPA0.911.080.74
Return on Assets %1.301.190.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2022 06:00 pm

