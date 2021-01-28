MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Axis Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,372.76 crore, up 14.25% Y-o-Y

January 28, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axis Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,372.76 crore in December 2020 up 14.25% from Rs. 6452.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,116.60 crore in December 2020 down 36.45% from Rs. 1,757.00 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,095.51 crore in December 2020 up 6.14% from Rs. 5,742.69 crore in December 2019.

Axis Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.23 in December 2019.

Close

Axis Bank shares closed at 632.10 on January 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.47% returns over the last 6 months and -14.61% over the last 12 months.

Axis Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,544.2612,188.9612,284.08
(b) Income on Investment3,189.833,101.932,649.01
(c) Int. on balances With RBI116.47259.09285.67
(d) Others647.79512.91489.54
Other Income3,776.043,807.183,786.57
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended8,125.598,736.829,255.32
Employees Cost1,677.351,412.941,365.22
Other Expenses3,375.942,822.703,131.64
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,095.516,897.615,742.69
Provisions And Contingencies4,604.284,580.653,470.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,491.232,316.962,271.77
Tax374.63634.29514.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,116.601,682.671,757.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,116.601,682.671,757.00
Equity Share Capital612.29612.03563.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.655.706.23
Diluted EPS3.655.696.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.655.706.23
Diluted EPS3.655.696.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA21,997.9026,831.6430,073.02
ii) Net NPA4,609.836,107.8812,160.28
i) % of Gross NPA3.444.185.00
ii) % of Net NPA0.740.982.09
Return on Assets %0.480.730.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Axis Bank #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.